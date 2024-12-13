Why Is Florida State's New Defensive Line Coach Terrance Knighton Nicknamed 'Pot Roast'?
Florida State officially announced the hire of new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton earlier this month. The 38-year-old spent seven years in the NFL and has fledged out a coaching career over the last six years, quickly building an impressive resume.
Knighton might be even more well known due to his nickname, 'Pot Roast', that has followed him since his professional career. It's something that he's embraced ever since the moment it was heaped upon him. After all, you don't pick your nickname, your nickname picks you.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback To Visit SEC Program
The story goes, as told by Knighton in an article he wrote for The Players' Tribune in 2015, that the origin of the moniker came about on a plane ride from Seattle to Jacksonville during his first year in the league. Following a tough loss to the Seahawks, Knighton was ready to get home but he was also hungry. After all, the 2009 all-rookie team selection was listed at 6-foot-3, 321 pounds coming out of the draft.
Knighton found himself presented with two options on the cross-country flight; pot roast or shrimp alfredo. Like facing a fork in the road, he had a decision to make. What Knighton didn't know was that his choice at 30,000 feet would stick with him for the rest of his life.
After ordering the pot roast, something that he didn't even really eat that often, Knighton went back about his business. Naturally, the lights in the plane were dimmed so players and coaches could sleep to pass the time. That made it hard for the flight attendant to find Knighton to give him his food.
Knighton weaves the next part of the tale like a masterful storyteller in his installment with The Players' Tribune.
"It was pitch dark on the plane because everyone was asleep, so the flight attendants couldn’t really see us. You had to either raise your hand or press the little overhead light button to get them to notice you."
"So when the flight attendant came down the aisle saying, “Pot roast, pot roast,” I waved my hand out into the aisle and said, “Right here!”
The moment drew a laugh from then-Jaguars' linebacker Clint Ingram, who Knighton recalled as one of the funnier players on the team. Ingram joked with him that Knighton waved down the flight attendant like 'Pot Roast' was his name. Knighton brushed him off but the rest was history.
Since that faithful day, 'Pot Roast' has stuck. From his former teammates to coaching colleagues, friends, and beyond, everyone refers to Knighton by his nickname. That even includes members of his family like his mother and younger brother.
One thing's for sure, the hankering for 'Pot Roast' won't die down anytime soon in Tallahassee. Knighton signed a two-year contract with Florida State and his previous experience working with defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Evan Cooper is promising for the Seminoles' chances to swiftly turn things around.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Boston College Quarterback Transfer Thomas Castellanos Commits To FSU
• Tony White Prepared To Build Top Defense At Florida State: 'I See A Lot Of Potential'
• Gus Malzahn Explains Why FSU: ‘This Is A Place Where You Can Win The Whole Thing'
• Former Florida State Quarterback Hired As Assistant Coach At UCF