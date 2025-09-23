Will Lee Corso be at FSU football vs Miami Hurricanes?
The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 0-0 ACC) are on the road to Virginia to face off against the Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC) this Friday, which on its own should be a primetime showdown against two of the top ACC teams in the country.
However, Seminole fans can't help but think ahead to their home game against the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes, which could turn out to be a rivalry of the ages.
One of Florida State's most beloved names throughout the last 40 years is former College GameDay analyst Lee Corso, who retired earlier this year. Corso, an FSU alumnus, played in Tallahassee, Florida, from 1953-58 under then head coach Tom Nugent.
Corso Plans to Attend The Next Big Matchup In The Rivalry
Whether it was The Block at the Rock, The Miami Muff, or The Rally in Tally, the numerous missed field goals that set the stage for the rivalry have delivered unforgettable moments that defined entire seasons. From special teams heartbreakers to last-second heroics, the Seminoles and Hurricanes have built a tradition where the stakes always feel bigger than the scoreboard.
That history is part of what makes the upcoming matchup so enticing. According to The Tallahassee Democrat, Sunshine Scooter will be on hand for the clash. Miami will be coming off a bye week ahead of the game, but depending on how Florida State takes care of business this weekend, it could turn into a top 10, or perhaps a top-five matchup.
GameDay spotlight Could Return To Tallahassee
Corso was known throughout the years for his on-screen antics while donning the mascot's headgear for his winning pick and has created many memorable moments throughout the years. During his last appearance on College GameDay, he correctly picked the Seminoles to topple No. 8 Alabama, and they did just that.
While ESPN seemingly had other priorities on where the broadcast would land that weekend, there is a good chance that they will end up in Doak Campbell Stadium on October 4th, an honor that was lost in the television bureaucracy during Week 1.
College GameDay hasn't been to Tallahassee, Florida, since 2014, and an appearance with Corso in attendance could mend some of those bitter feelings in the FSU fanbase. If the 'Noles pull off a win against Virginia this weekend, be sure that covering a top-10 matchup between one of the biggest rivalries in history will be on their radar.
For decades, Corso has been more than just a television personality, but a beloved symbol of Florida State football itself. His garnet-and-gold roots have kept him woven into the program’s fabric as much as any player or coach. Having him back in Tallahassee for what could be one of the biggest rivalry games in recent memory would mean the world to Seminole fans.
If Corso’s up for one more showstopper, maybe let the Sunshine Scooter trade the headgear for the spear and give Doak Campbell a moment that would go straight into FSU lore.
(Plant the spear, Corso, plant the spear.)
