WWE legend calls out Paul Finebaum after FSU’s upset over Alabama
There was a lot of action to kick off Week 1 of college football, featuring upsets like No. 3 Ohio State taking down No. 1 Texas, and No. 9 LSU stunning No. 4 Clemson. However, perhaps the biggest upset of the weekend was unranked Florida State's absolutely dominant performance in its 31-17 victory over No. 8 Alabama.
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has never been very high on Florida State, and seemingly, around every corner you look, he has something negative to say about the Seminoles. Earlier in the season, he downplayed the difficulty of the game for the Crimson Side, even saying that Florida State wouldn't even be competitive on August 30.
Finebaum Didn't Give Florida State a Chance
"Kalen DeBoer doesn’t have a monster game at the beginning... I don’t think Florida State will even be competitive in that opening game," Finebaum said. "This is not the Florida State of five or six years ago, or even of Mike Norvell. So I think the expectations are lower.”
Boy, was he wrong.
Ric Flair Bashes Finebaum
The internet exploded over the news with memes over the matchup, causing celebrities, fans, and football experts to crack jokes about Alabama's performance, and one familiar television personality let out his signature "WOO!" via Twitter.
Coming off the top rope on Twitter, Flair called Finebaum out for his nearly constant spewing of vitriol across the airwaves to include coaches like Lincoln Riley, Jim Harbaugh, and Ryan Day and his unwavering care about how his words have actual meaning to people, although his credit has been diminished for far some time in many people's eyes.
"Well, Mr. Finebaum, I Guess You Lose Again. Florida State Beat Alabama. Another Bad Prediction On Your Part. Do You Know How Hurtful It Is To Call People Like Lincoln Riley, Jim Harbaugh, And Ryan Day Out By Name When You Are So Far Off The Mark?" Flair said. "Smarten Up! You’re 0-2 So Far! I Am Actually Embarrassed For You & The Comments You Make About People’s Personal Lives. So Sad!"
The 14-point margin of victory was the largest loss for Alabama in a season opener since 1970, and their largest in any regular-season non-conference game since 2000. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos diced up the Alabama defense, throwing for 152 yards and adding a game-high 78 rushing yards with one touchdown.
I doubt Finebaum will rethink any of his hot takes from over the weekend, but it sure put a lot of joy in many people's mouths to see him proven wrong.
