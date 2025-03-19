Nole Gameday

18 Seminoles to participate in Florida State's annual Pro Day

The Seminoles are looking to produce multiple draft picks for the second straight year.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) rolls back to pass against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) rolls back to pass against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Florida State is set to host its annual Pro Day on Friday, March 21. The event will give 18 former Seminole standouts an opportunity to measure in, work out, and meet with NFL scouts and personnel. This will be an important day for multiple players, including potential first-round pick, Azareye'h Thomas.

Thomas chose not to participate in the majority of athletic testing at the combine a few weeks ago. It'll be interesting to see if he decides to run the 40-yard dash and other drills in what will be his final outing in Tallahassee. Thomas has consistently been mocked as a top-40 selection over the past couple of months.

Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer has also earned buzz as a top-50 pick. He did most of the drills in Indianapolis but might want to improve further on his performance. Farmer is looking to cement his status in a draft that is deep on defensive linemen.

All-American specialists, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and punter Alex Mastromanno, our among the top players at their respective positions. Both went through a workout in front of NFL teams during the combine.

Plus, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will don garnet and gold for the last time. He wasn't invited to the combine so this will be his opportunity to showcase his arm and that he's back to full strength following a season-ending injury.

Check out the full list of participants below.

Florida State To Have 18 Standouts Participate In 2025 Pro Day

Davonte Brown, Defensive Back

Jeremiah Byers, Offensive Lineman

Fentrell Cypress II, Defensive Back

Ja'Khi Douglas, Wide Receiver

Joshua Farmer, Defensive Lineman

Ryan Fitzgerald, Kicker

Kevin Knowles II, Defensive Back

Sione Lolohea, Defensive Lineman

DJ Lundy, Linebacker

Alex Mastromano, Punter

Kyle Morlock, Tight End

Kentron Poitier, Wide Receiver

Cam Riley, Linebacker

Maurice Smith, Offensive Lineman

Azareye'h Thomas, Defensive Back

Lawrance Toafili, Running Back

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback

Darius Washington, Offensive Lineman

