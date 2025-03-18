LA Rams star wins over Philadelphia Eagles fan in heartwarming exchange
Beards, football, and breaking offenses have been the name of former FSU star Jared Verse's game since he captivated the Seminole fanbase when he arrived on campus in 2022. The 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year has found a new fan — this time in the City of Brotherly Love.
While the LA Rams failed to knock off the future Super Bowl LIX Champions in Philadelphia last postseason, one Eagles fan recognized Verse's charisma both on and off the field and wrote him a heartwarming letter.
To be perfectly honest, it is no surprise to me that the 6'4'', 260-pound big man up front would get noticed when looking out for those around him. It is his type of character that brought him to Florida State, and although he's been known to have a mouth like a motorbike, his community outreach has been well documented, drawing admiration from the young and old he so seemingly connects with.
One Eagles faithful noticed him on the sidelines during Philadelphia's 37-20 November win over Los Angeles. Verse picked up a cameraman who was knocked down on the sidelines and the fan noted his claim to fame, ironically wishing the two teams would see each other again in the playoffs.
In the letter, the unnamed fan talked about Verse's story, which is an interesting one in the world of college athletes and what they achieve through hard work and dedication. Verse was an unranked prospect out of Dayton, Ohio, who played at the FCS level before being noticed by FSU head coach Mike Norvell, alongside most other Power-Four programs, becoming one of the top-ranked prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
He went on to play for two years at Florida State and earned All-American Honors before being selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He led all rookies in quarterback hits (18), pressures (77), and quarterback hurries (56) in 2024. He also finished second among rookies in tackles for loss (11) and ranked fifth in sacks (4.5) during his first year in the league.
While rivalries run deep, compassion for both teammates and people on the sidelines seems to mean a little bit more in the eyes of the former Albany underdog.
