5-time NFL Pro Bowler backs former Florida State star with big praise

Five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead played in 135 games during his 12-year stint in the NFL before deciding to hang up his cleats and retire after last season. He managed to start in 15 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, despite dealing with a nagging knee injury, before retiring. However, when asked about his reasoning for ending his NFL career, he wouldn't say it was solely due to the injury.
There were a few players that Armstead will be happy to never have to face again, and his No. 1 was former Florida State star Jared Verse.
"I'm gonna say number one, he was a rookie from the Rams. That young boy, Jared Verse? I'm cool. I'm good. I've never gotta to see that man again," Armstead said as he laughed on PolyMarket Football. "I'm ok with never seeing that young man again in my life. (His) bull rush is different. You know that it is coming, and you brace yourself, he is different."
Verse won the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and put together some memorable moments, including a strip sack and fumble recovery on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He recorded a PFF grade of 89.7 against the Dolphins last year. It was the best game of his career at that point, totaling two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, but Armstead thinks there is more in store for the first-rounder from Ohio.
"Jared Verse is different. He will be the defensive player of the year one of these days, mark my words."
Other players Armstead is happy to never see again? Cleveland's Myles Garret, Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson, and Las Vegas' Max Crosby.
Although Verse has been outspoken about being dissatisfied with his performance, which is questionable given the production he put on film, he continues to gain praise from veteran players who have seen and done it on the highest of levels.
