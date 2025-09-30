Former Tyreek Hill Teammate Says Receiver Was in 'Good Spirits' in Post-Injury FaceTime
Ex-Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has arrived with a much-needed Tyreek Hill update.
After the receiver went down with a dislocated knee in the second half of Monday night's win over the Jets, Armstead at some point received a call from none other than the Cheetah himself. And now, the former OT has shared the contents of that call with all of us.
"I just got a FaceTime call from my brother @cheetah," Armstead wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the game, tagging Hill. "First thing he said [was], 'Man, I'm just happy we got that win!!'
"He's in good spirits and said he was laughing through the pain, to avoid passing out!! Crazy! Praying for best news possible and speedy recovery!"
Sounds like the "laughing through the pain" part would explain Hill's surprisingly cheerful demeanor as he was carted off the field (which sure beats crying or doubling over in agony, so more power to him).
With the win, the Dolphins (finally) improved to 1-3 on the season.