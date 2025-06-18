FSU football fans get good news in latest team video
Florida State is only 73 days away from its season-opener against Alabama in a renovated Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are going to need all hands on deck to have a chance at starting the 2025 campaign off on a strong note.
Throughout the offseason, head coach Mike Norvell revamped his coaching staff and roster. The Moore Athletic Center is filled with fresh faces as the Seminoles brought in 49 new players (25 high school signees, 24 transfers).
Leading up to fall camp, this is an important time for Florida State to put in the work and establish chemistry.
The Seminoles are back on the field and going through workouts ahead of the season.
FSU provided a look at some highlights of the action in a video posted on Tuesday. Admittedly, there wasn't much but a deeper scan of the details may be good news for the Seminoles.
Injuries were the theme of Florida State's slate of spring practices as multiple players who are projected as starters or contributors were forced to miss time. That included big hits at wide receiver, in the defensive backfield, and along the offensive line.
At the time, Norvell noted that he didn't expect any of the ailments to linger into the season. It looks like he may have been right about his evaluation.
In the video clip, redshirt senior offensive tackle Micah Pettus, senior wide receiver Squirrel White, and junior wide receiver Duce Robinson were all spotted going through drills.
This is important as White and Pettus were limited for much of the spring while Robinson was injured during one of the scrimmages. The trio is all expected to be in the starting lineup when Florida State kicks off against Alabama.
Pettus began his college career at Ole Miss, appearing in 33 games and making 29 starts over four years with the Rebels. He will likely be FSU's starting right tackle this fall.
White transferred to the Seminoles from Tennessee. He saw action in 38 games over three seasons, catching 131 passes for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns. White ranks seventh in Volunteers' program history in receptions.
A Florida State legacy, Robinson joined the 'Noles after two years at USC. The 6-foot-6, 222-pound wide receiver appeared in 23 games and made five starts with the Trojans. He caught 39 passes for 747 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 19.2 yards per reception.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m. - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m. - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
