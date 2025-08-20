Brutal news ahead of Rams season for former FSU standout
Florida State football has numerous former players beginning their 2025 NFL seasons.
Sadly, one of those will not be active to participate for a long while.
Former Florida State defensive end Keir Thomas has been placed on the injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams.
After going undrafted in 2022, Thomas has appeared in 17 NFL regular-season games (started one) and three playoff games.
In his three playoff appearances for the Rams (one in 2024, two in 2025), Thomas recorded three total tackles and one solo tackle on 24 defensive snaps.
Thomas has played alongside other former FSU stars on the defensive side of the ball, such as Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.
How Much Of An Impact Did Keir Thomas Have While At Florida State?
After five seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Keir Thomas made an impact for Florida State in his final collegiate year in 2021.
In Tallahassee, Thomas played in all 12 games, recording 42 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
His tackles for loss and sack totals in 2021 were both good enough for 10th in the ACC, statistics-wise.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
