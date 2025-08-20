Nole Gameday

Brutal news ahead of Rams season for former FSU standout

Former FSU standout gets bad luck ahead of 2025 NFL season.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Keir Thomas (96) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Florida State football has numerous former players beginning their 2025 NFL seasons.

Sadly, one of those will not be active to participate for a long while.

Former Florida State defensive end Keir Thomas has been placed on the injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams.

After going undrafted in 2022, Thomas has appeared in 17 NFL regular-season games (started one) and three playoff games.

In his three playoff appearances for the Rams (one in 2024, two in 2025), Thomas recorded three total tackles and one solo tackle on 24 defensive snaps.

Thomas has played alongside other former FSU stars on the defensive side of the ball, such as Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.

How Much Of An Impact Did Keir Thomas Have While At Florida State?

Keir Thomas (4), DJ Uiagalelei (5)
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) attempts to evade Florida State defensive end Keir Thomas (4) during their game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Jm Clemson 103021 023 / JOSH MORGAN/Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

After five seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Keir Thomas made an impact for Florida State in his final collegiate year in 2021.

In Tallahassee, Thomas played in all 12 games, recording 42 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.

His tackles for loss and sack totals in 2021 were both good enough for 10th in the ACC, statistics-wise.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

