Brother of Jameis Winston sets commitment date, does FSU have a chance?
Brother of Heisman Trophy winner, National Champion, and Florida State legend Jameis Winston, Jonah Winston has announced his commitment date set for the end of August.
While his brother is making waves with the New York Giants, the younger Winston, a composite three-star athlete out of Hoover, Alabama, is set to hit the college stage. The five-foot-nine, 155-pound athlete is projected to play wide receiver at the next level.
Could FSU Add the Legacy Recruit?
Florida State already holds commitments from four-star prospects Devin Carter, Brandon Bennett, and Efrem White, as well as three-star receivers Jasen Lopez and Darryon Williams, and with scholarships becoming scarce, a program with more opportunities could suit the younger Winston's needs. The 'Noles have the No. 14 composite class according to 247Sports.
However, he's previously been outspoken about a run with the Seminoles and the "different" culture that head coach Mike Norvell brings. Fitting in a wide receiver room that has emerging talent like Lawayne McCoy, BJ Gibson, Jayvan Boggs, and now converted running back Micahi Danzy could force a position change, but those conversations happen behind closed doors.
Who Else is in the Mix?
There are some major programs after Winston. Schools like Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and a bevy of other universities have extended offers.
Jonah led Hoover in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns last season, hauling in 38 passes for 542 yards and three scores. He also added 152 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries. The Buccaneers finished with 10 wins and ranked No. 7 in the state.
His last visit to Florida State was in October 2024, but the August 30 commitment date is interesting because the Seminoles are set to host Alabama for their season opener that weekend at 3:30 p.m. I guess the bigger question is, could there be two upsets for the Seminoles that weekend, or will they add another player to the Winston legacy?
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
