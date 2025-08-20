Nole Gameday

Brother of Jameis Winston sets commitment date, does FSU have a chance?

This would be awesome for FSU football fans.

Tommy Mire

Jan 6, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston celebrates after defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-31 in the 2014 BCS National Championship game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Brother of Heisman Trophy winner, National Champion, and Florida State legend Jameis Winston, Jonah Winston has announced his commitment date set for the end of August.

While his brother is making waves with the New York Giants, the younger Winston, a composite three-star athlete out of Hoover, Alabama, is set to hit the college stage. The five-foot-nine, 155-pound athlete is projected to play wide receiver at the next level.

Could FSU Add the Legacy Recruit?

Jonah Winston and family with Mike Norvell
Jonah Winston - Twitter

Florida State already holds commitments from four-star prospects Devin Carter, Brandon Bennett, and Efrem White, as well as three-star receivers Jasen Lopez and Darryon Williams, and with scholarships becoming scarce, a program with more opportunities could suit the younger Winston's needs. The 'Noles have the No. 14 composite class according to 247Sports.

However, he's previously been outspoken about a run with the Seminoles and the "different" culture that head coach Mike Norvell brings. Fitting in a wide receiver room that has emerging talent like Lawayne McCoy, BJ Gibson, Jayvan Boggs, and now converted running back Micahi Danzy could force a position change, but those conversations happen behind closed doors.

Who Else is in the Mix?

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There are some major programs after Winston. Schools like Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and a bevy of other universities have extended offers.

Jonah led Hoover in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns last season, hauling in 38 passes for 542 yards and three scores. He also added 152 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries. The Buccaneers finished with 10 wins and ranked No. 7 in the state.

His last visit to Florida State was in October 2024, but the August 30 commitment date is interesting because the Seminoles are set to host Alabama for their season opener that weekend at 3:30 p.m. I guess the bigger question is, could there be two upsets for the Seminoles that weekend, or will they add another player to the Winston legacy?

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

