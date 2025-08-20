New York Giants address trade rumors surrounding former FSU quarterback
Even the most talented teams in the NFL won't go far without a quality quarterback in the modern age of the sport.
There are plenty of franchises across the league with question marks at the position with the 2025 campaign right around the corner.
That has the New York Giants fielding calls as the team has a deeper quarterback room than most, on paper. The Giants reshaped the unit this offseason, bringing in veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, along with drafting Jaxson Dart in the first round.
Wilson is the projected starter late in the preseason while Dart is the heir apparent. That leaves Winston in an interesting situation after signing a two-year deal with the franchise.
The Giants are letting everyone know exactly where they stand.
New York Giants Shut Down Jameis Winston Trade Rumors
Assistant general manager Brandon Brown addressed the rumors surrounding a potential Winston trade on Tuesday.
Brown made it clear that Winston is a Giant. His commitment to the franchise and winning his teammates over is something New York is excited about.
"I appreciate people that are interested, but Jameis is a New York Giant," Brown said. "The way that he's gone about his business from day one, he's made it very intentional that he wants to be here and for the long haul. Teammates love him.
"His preparation process, whether it's the off-field things he does in terms of community relations, bible study," Brown added. "Things in the locker room, galvanizing the group, not just the quarterback room but the offense as a whole."
"He's been comic relief but he's also been a really good example of how to be a pro and handle your business in terms of prehab, rehab, postgame care," Brown continued. "I'm happy he's here and he's going to continue to do those things. He hasn't wavered and he hasn't been shaken by any distractions at all."
In two preseason appearances, Winston has completed 13/22 passes for 172 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He's rushed two times for 13 yards and another score.
Winston is listed at No. 2 on the depth chart, behind Wilson and ahead of Dart.
Winston Is a Proven Option In The NFL
Last season, Winston was called into action by the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. In a less than ideal scenario, he provided some highlights for Browns' fans, including a Thursday Night Football victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Winston went viral celebrating by making snow angels after the win.
In 12 appearances, including seven starts, in Cleveland, Winston completed 181/296 passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground.
During his ten years at the NFL level, Winston has appeared in 105 games and made 87 starts. He's completed 1944/3178 passes for 24,225 yards with 154 touchdowns to 111 interceptions. He's also rushed 323 times for 1,297 yards and 12 more scores.
Winston was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and led the league in passing in 2019. He ranks first in Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise history in passing yards (19,737 yards), passing touchdowns (121), passing completions (1,563), and passing attempts (2,548).
Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State
Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He sat behind first-round pick EJ Manuel during his first year on campus before quickly rising into stardom. As a redshirt freshman, Winston guided the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a last-second victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.
At the time, he became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores.
Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter, with the lone defeat coming in his final appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff against Oregon.
The Alabama native is still tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65), and he sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.
Winston has returned to Tallahassee multiple times since concluding his college career and is always a fan favorite.
