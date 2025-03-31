Bills GM Brandon Beane reveals level of concern with WR Keon Coleman
The NFL owners meeting are underway in Palm Beach, FL, presenting the perfect opportunity for reporters to fire questions at Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane. in a chair to answer some questions.
In a wide ranging 30-minute interview, Beane addressed recent contract extensions, the scouting and draft process as well as a mild misunderstanding around young WR Keon Coleman.
Beane and the Bills selected Coleman out of Florida State with the 33rd pick in the 2024 draft, hoping the 6-foot-3, 215-pound outside WR with the 38" vertical would be able to come in and contribute right away to a Bills offense that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Coleman started out strong, building to a four catch, 125 yard day against the Tennessee Titans in late October, only to see him knocked off his trajectory by a wrist injury in early November.
When asked about Coleman in a post-season interview with the team's website, Beane said, "I would say, probably was a little disappointed in the return from injury. I did not see the same player down the stretch from a physicality, some of the things that he needs to use his size. Some of that is youth, some of that is, I’m not sure how many injuries he’s had to overcome in-season and come back."
Beane clarified those comments and added to them Sunday at the NFL Annual Meetings, "There were a lot of positives in [my] comments [too]. Keon did a lot of good things if you break it down. And I want to remind people, this young man was twenty-one years old. I didn't have it all together at twenty-one so...I want us all to remember to be fair. Playing receiver is hard...so I'm not sitting here today concerned about where Keon Coleman's at..."
Given that the Bills didn't go out and sign or trade for a big-name wide receiver during free agency, Beane's vote of confidence should be music to the ears of MVP Josh Allen and the Bills Mafia. No doubt Buffalo needs a big year from the Coleman as they push to hit Super Bowl gold.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —