Buffalo Bills' Keon Coleman Out for 'More Than a Week' After Injury Against Miami
Former Florida State star Keon Coleman did not participate in Buffalo Bills' Wednesday practice after suffering a wrist/arm injury in last week's 30-27 win over the Miami Dolphins, and the injury 'could linger for more than a week'' head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday.
"Keon won't be out there today so we'll see where things go. Nate [Breske] communicates with me each day and we'll just take it one day at a time and see where things take us."
The injury occurred late in the contest when Bills quarterback Josh Allen targeted Coleman deep and the pass was broken up by Miami safety Jordan Poyer. Coleman left the game as the minutes dwindled and did not return to action.
McDermott went on to say that he thinks the injury would keep the potential Offensive Rookie of the Year out for 'more than a week' and that the evaluation is still ongoing for the young star.
"I think it could be more than just this week, but again, I'll know more as the evaluation is still ongoing," McDermott said of Coleman.
Coleman has played in nine games this season, recording 22 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch and has been an asset to Allen all season. Luckily, for the Bills, they acquired veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper in October, and McDermott said that Cooper's role will likely remain the same as last week.
The former FSU standout led Florida State in receiving yards and receptions during his lone season in Tallahassee. He was drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 33 pick overall.
