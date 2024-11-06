'Bird Man 2.0?' ... Florida State Extends Offer To 6-foot-7 JUCO Wide Receiver
Florida State is in desperate need of an influx of talent to its wide receiver room. The Seminoles have one of the worst drop-rates in the FBS and recently lost all three of their wideout pledges in the 2025 class. That has the coaching staff expanding the board with the Early Signing Period just a few weeks away.
Well, FSU might've found its next big target, literally. On Tuesday, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to Southwest Mississippi Community College (JUCO) wide receiver Jordan Scott, who mentioned a conversation with head coach Mike Norvell when sharing the news on social media. Scott stands at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds.
Scott is in his second year at the JUCO level and is a December graduate. He's caught 20 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns this season. Scott averages 17.9 yards per catch and has four grabs of 30+ yards, including a 62-yard reception. He has two games of 100+ yards with a season-best six catches for 108 yards and score in a loss to Jones College on October 24.
It may be a little too early to say but could this be Florida State's next Johnny Wilson? Remember, when the Seminoles landed the freaky wide receiver from Arizona State he only had 18 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown to his name, and that was while he was playing with future Heisman winner and No. 2 overall pick, Jayden Daniels.
In two years in Tallahassee, Wilson developed into one of FSU's top wide receivers, totaling 84 catches for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns over 2022-23. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson has a somewhat similar build to Scott as he was listed at 6-foot-7, 237 pounds by the Seminoles last season.
Scott is definitely a little slimmer but he may have better ball skills at this point of his career. His catch radius is ridiculous and he shows off soft hands with the ability to hold on after taking contact. Scott has more speed than you would think as well.
The Seminoles are joining his recruitment late and will certainly need to get him on campus soon to further their chances. He holds offers from programs such as Nevada. Middle Tennessee, Georgia State, Western Michigan, UTEP, Coastal Carolina, and UMass, among others. Scott officially visited the Wolfpack over the weekend.
Scott is ranked as the No. 17 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 1 JUCO WR, and the No. 11 JUCO recruit in Virginia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
