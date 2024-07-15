Buffalo Bills Rookie Keon Coleman Earns Comparisons to Two Pro Bowl WRs
Buffalo Bills and former Florida State star wide receiver Keon Coleman had an excellent season with the Seminoles after transferring in from Michigan State in 2023. After leading the team in receiving yards and touchdowns he was taken at the top of the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and has since become a household name for the 'Bills Mafia' with his on-screen antics and the anticipation of what is to come during his time in Buffalo.
Comparisons of players are just that—comparisons. Media pundits and experts often draw direct contrasts between certain players who have similarities in playing styles, size, and stature. Coleman has drawn some lofty praise from NFL insider Jordan Schultz about how far his talents could take him. Schultz recently appeared on 'The Herd' with Colin Cowherd and said that the former two-sport athlete out of Michigan State could be the next 'X-factor' who can make an immediate impact for the Bills, comparing him to wide receivers Mike Evans and Stefon Diggs.
“Scouts, executives tell me he’s got Keenan Allen and Mike Evans type of ability,” Schultz said. “This is a 6-foot-4 punt returner, short area quickness. People criticize him for running a 4.60. He ran over 20 miles per hour in the gauntlet at the combine, that’s the fastest time over the last two years."
Coleman made some incredible plays for the Seminoles, even prompting Syracuse's former head coach Dino Babers to say that 'God was showing off when he made him' in the 41-3 FSU victory over the Orange a season ago.
While the Bills are looking to replace star wideout Stefon Diggs, this season will be a tall order for any rookie heading into the league. Coleman insists that he's not Diggs or Gabriel Davis; he's just Keon. That humble attitude, paired with his skills between the hashes, could be a recipe for a superstar in the making.
"This is a freak athlete who is going to make contested catches and he often makes the spectacular look ordinary," Schultz continued. "And I think he's going to be an instant, big-time contributor to Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense."
Coleman ended 2023 with 658 yards receiving on 50 receptions with 11 touchdowns while adding 300 yards on 25 punt returns. He was named first-team All-ACC in three separate catagories as an all-purpose player, wide receiver, and return specialist.
