Nole Gameday

Commanders bringing in most experienced member of FSU’s roster for rookie minicamp

The former Seminole will get a look with the Washington Commanders.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Draft is fully in the rearview mirror but the festivities aren't over just yet. Hundreds of undrafted free agents have been landing with teams over the past two days. The next diamond in the rough is out there and franchises are making sure to do their due diligence.

According to his Instagram, former Florida State center Maurice Smith is among multiple Seminoles who are getting a look at the NFL level. Smith will be joining the Washington Commanders for rookie minicamp in a few weeks.

READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs sign priority undrafted free agent from FSU Football

Smith is coming off a six-year career at Florida State. He ended his time with the Seminoles with 52 career starts, the second-most in program history. Smith was the most experienced player on the roster in 2024.

The Florida native is one of two offensive linemen to start a game at Florida State in six consecutive seasons. He started in 11 games last season, grading out at 63.0 overall in 710 snaps, per PFF. Smith did post a career-best 73.0 pass-blocking grade. He earned the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award and the Bill McGrotha Award.

Maurice Smith
Maurice Smith/IG

Smith started in 24 games during Florida State's run to back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2022-23. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in both campaigns. Smith started in FSU's 2023 ACC Championship victory against Louisville.

The 6-foot-3, 298-pound offensive lineman bench-pressed 225 pounds a whopping 32 times at Florida State's Pro Day, leading all participants in that category. He also recorded a 4.95 shuttle and a 7.62 3-cone drill.

The Commanders are scheduled to hold rookie minicamp May 8-11.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros