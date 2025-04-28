Commanders bringing in most experienced member of FSU’s roster for rookie minicamp
The 2025 NFL Draft is fully in the rearview mirror but the festivities aren't over just yet. Hundreds of undrafted free agents have been landing with teams over the past two days. The next diamond in the rough is out there and franchises are making sure to do their due diligence.
According to his Instagram, former Florida State center Maurice Smith is among multiple Seminoles who are getting a look at the NFL level. Smith will be joining the Washington Commanders for rookie minicamp in a few weeks.
Smith is coming off a six-year career at Florida State. He ended his time with the Seminoles with 52 career starts, the second-most in program history. Smith was the most experienced player on the roster in 2024.
The Florida native is one of two offensive linemen to start a game at Florida State in six consecutive seasons. He started in 11 games last season, grading out at 63.0 overall in 710 snaps, per PFF. Smith did post a career-best 73.0 pass-blocking grade. He earned the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award and the Bill McGrotha Award.
Smith started in 24 games during Florida State's run to back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2022-23. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in both campaigns. Smith started in FSU's 2023 ACC Championship victory against Louisville.
The 6-foot-3, 298-pound offensive lineman bench-pressed 225 pounds a whopping 32 times at Florida State's Pro Day, leading all participants in that category. He also recorded a 4.95 shuttle and a 7.62 3-cone drill.
The Commanders are scheduled to hold rookie minicamp May 8-11.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
