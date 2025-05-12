Could New Orleans Saints make unlikely move to reunite with former FSU star QB?
New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr announced his retirement on Saturday after 11 seasons in the NFL. A nagging shoulder injury drew question marks on his availability in 2025 for the 2014 second-round pick. He missed seven games last year with a concussion and a fractured hand.
While rumors had already been circulating before the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Saints selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round last cycle, the direction of the quarterback room remains unclear as to who will start this fall.
Several possibilities remain on the table; Shough appears to be the frontrunner. CBS Sports' Jared Dubin recently published a list of potential candidates to start under center. One of the more unlikely scenarios, however, involves the Saints reuniting with former Florida State standout Jameis Winston, despite Winston having recently signed with the New York Giants in free agency.
"If the Saints are absolutely dead set on having a veteran option beyond Shough, there are other players out there," Dubin wrote. "They could bring back Jameis Winston by making a deal with the Giants."
Winston signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the New York Giants, which could be worth as much as $16 million; therefore, a trade would be inevitable. The Giants also signed veteran signal-caller Russell Wilson and rookie first-rounder Jaxon Dart to help beef up their quarterback room.
The 2014 No. 1 overall pick has spent over a decade in the NFL, including four seasons primarily as a backup with the Saints. Winston was a fan favorite for the people of the Crescent City. He appeared in 21 games for New Orleans, starting 10 of them, and threw for 2,367 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
