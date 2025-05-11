New England Patriots reveal former FSU star's jersey number
Former Florida State standout and now New England Patriot Josh Farmer's 2025 NFL Draft process didn't go exactly as most draft analysts anticipated, as he was widely projected as a Day 2 pick last April. Instead, he slid to the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and the Patriots traded up from the fifth round to select him with the No. 137 pick overall.
Still, the slide only added more fuel to his fire, and as the Patriots enter rookie minicamp at the beginning of May, Farmer is excited about what the Patriots defense could become with a fresh set of talent on the defensive front.
"We got some dogs now. It's not going to be the same. We should be bringing back the old New England," Farmer said after being selected by the Patriots.
Last week, those "dogs" got a first look at the numbers they will be wearing this upcoming season, and Farmer will don No. 92.
READ MORE: New York Jets reveal former FSU star's jersey number ahead of rookie minicamp
The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Port St. Joe, Florida native started for three seasons at Florida State, appearing in 38 games and totaling 11 sacks during that time. In his senior year in 2024, he recorded four sacks, 32 tackles, and eight tackles for loss. He was a part of the 2023 ACC Championship Team that finished the regular season 13-0 that year.
The Patriots could use his size and physicality up front. Last season, they finished in the middle of the pack in total defense, allowing an average of 342.9 points per game and 47 total touchdowns, according to Fox Sports, which ranked them at No. 22 out of 32 teams.
Although the official NFL schedule is set to be released later this month, the Patriots are set to kick their regular season off against the Tennessee Titans. Rookie minicamp, OTAs, and the preseason should give Farmer time to carve out his role on the defense.
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok