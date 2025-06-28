Former Alabama star sends stern message to FSU’s Tommy Castellanos
Earlier this week, FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos rocked the boat, so to speak, with comments he made regarding the Week 1 clash and drew fire from Alabama fans, national media pundits, and even a former Florida State quarterback, only adding to the hype.
The next man to stand on the soap box with a reaction is former Alabama star running back and Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram, who now co-hosts the Triple Option Podcast.
"Good for him. Let him run his mouth. Let him talk. You're supposed to be confident as an athlete, as a dog," Ingram said. "He's supposed to be confident, so let him run his mouth and give them dogs at Alabama a reason to go in, make him regret what he said."
Castellanos transferred from Boston College in the offseason with hopes of helping the 'Noles rebound from a disappointing 2-10 season last year, and the overall tone from most of the people responding is that there is no reason to give Alabama, who wen't 9-4 in 2024, any extra motivation in with the game nine weeks away.
"Bama coming out with a vengeance this year," Ingram continued. "We need some get back, we need some bounce back, and just go ahead and sprinkle a little extra motivation on top, a little bulletin board material, cause I know they going to use it."
Alabama will be without legendary head coach Nick Saban at the helm, and among some of the comments, Castellanos poked the Tide, saying that "He dreamed of playing against Alabama" and that "They aren't the same without Nick Saban. I don't think they can stop me."
The game is scheduled for August 30, and Alabama is currently 12.5-point favorites in the matchup. When the ball flies through the air at 3:30 p.m., it'll give Castellanos a chance to back up his words and help thrust the Seminoles into what is considered such a pivotal year with a win.
"He said he's been dreaming of this moment, so we'll see if it's a dream or a nightmare soon."
