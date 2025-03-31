ESPN has two former FSU Football defenders going in the top 70 of the 2025 NFL Draft
In a seven-round mock draft from ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, he predicts the Pittsburgh Steelers will select former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas with the 21st pick and the Kansas City Chiefs will pick former FSU defensive tackle Joshua Farmer with the 66th selection via a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
Miller wrote this regarding the potential selection of Thomas by the Steelers.
"...I have [the Steelers] picking a foundational defensive player to help compensate for an aging roster and missed draft picks. Thomas is a big cornerback at 6-2 and 197 pounds, with the speed to play press coverage and hang in man situations. He started one season at Florida State and did a great job eliminating targets.- Matt Miller, ESPN Draft Analyst
A banner Senior Bowl week launched him into the first round, and he'd be a great fit with third-year corner Joey Porter Jr. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins locked up long-term in Cincinnati, the Steelers need all the coverage help they can get."
For the 'Noles last season, Thomas was a bright spot despite some difficult moments during the 2024 campaign. He started in all 12 games and totaled 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).
If Thomas is selected in the first round, it will be the second year in a row, and third in the last four, that the Seminoles have produced a top-32 pick.
Moreover, Miller wrote this of Farmer regarding the Kansas City Chiefs trading to pick him.
"It's been a revolving door next to Chris Jones at defensive tackle, and Farmer's ability as a 1-technique is a dream fit next to the likely future Hall of Famer."- Matt Miller, ESPN Draft Analyst
Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons.
During his collegiate career, the Florida State DT played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
