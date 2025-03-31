Nole Gameday

ESPN has two former FSU Football defenders going in the top 70 of the 2025 NFL Draft

The pair of former Seminoles could be heading to two playoff teams in the AFC.

Jackson Bakich

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (DL10) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In a seven-round mock draft from ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, he predicts the Pittsburgh Steelers will select former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas with the 21st pick and the Kansas City Chiefs will pick former FSU defensive tackle Joshua Farmer with the 66th selection via a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Miller wrote this regarding the potential selection of Thomas by the Steelers.

"...I have [the Steelers] picking a foundational defensive player to help compensate for an aging roster and missed draft picks. Thomas is a big cornerback at 6-2 and 197 pounds, with the speed to play press coverage and hang in man situations. He started one season at Florida State and did a great job eliminating targets.

A banner Senior Bowl week launched him into the first round, and he'd be a great fit with third-year corner Joey Porter Jr. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins locked up long-term in Cincinnati, the Steelers need all the coverage help they can get."

Matt Miller, ESPN Draft Analyst

For the 'Noles last season, Thomas was a bright spot despite some difficult moments during the 2024 campaign. He started in all 12 games and totaled 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).

If Thomas is selected in the first round, it will be the second year in a row, and third in the last four, that the Seminoles have produced a top-32 pick.

Moreover, Miller wrote this of Farmer regarding the Kansas City Chiefs trading to pick him.

"It's been a revolving door next to Chris Jones at defensive tackle, and Farmer's ability as a 1-technique is a dream fit next to the likely future Hall of Famer."

Matt Miller, ESPN Draft Analyst

Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons.

During his collegiate career, the Florida State DT played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

