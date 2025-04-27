Nole Gameday

Ex-Florida State quarterback sends five-word message to Los Angeles Chargers

The former Seminole signed with the Chargers following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) warms up before a game against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) warms up before a game against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is complete but the action isn't over. In fact, it's really just getting started with teams diving into the market of available free agents.

After producing two draft picks, there are plenty of notable former Florida State players looking to find homes at the professional level.

Shortly after the draft, the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a deal with ex-FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei that includes a $3K signing bonus, per Aaron Wilson.

Uiagalelei will be beginning his professional journey back where it all started on the West Coast. The California native had a short message for the Chargers shortly after the news became public.

Thank you god. #BoltUp," Uiagalelei wrote on social media.

During his lone season at Florida State, Uiagalelei was limited to just five starts due to an injury to his throwing hand. He also played through a leg injury that prevented him from showcasing his mobility. Uiagalelei completed 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions.

Uiagalelei began his college career at Clemson and also spent a year at Oregon State. In his five seasons, he completed 779/1,332 passes for 9,384 yards with 61 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. He rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 more scores.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound quarterback was a five-star prospect in the 2020 class out of St. John Bosco High School.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Published
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

