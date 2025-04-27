Ex-Florida State quarterback sends five-word message to Los Angeles Chargers
The 2025 NFL Draft is complete but the action isn't over. In fact, it's really just getting started with teams diving into the market of available free agents.
After producing two draft picks, there are plenty of notable former Florida State players looking to find homes at the professional level.
Shortly after the draft, the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a deal with ex-FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei that includes a $3K signing bonus, per Aaron Wilson.
Uiagalelei will be beginning his professional journey back where it all started on the West Coast. The California native had a short message for the Chargers shortly after the news became public.
Thank you god. #BoltUp," Uiagalelei wrote on social media.
During his lone season at Florida State, Uiagalelei was limited to just five starts due to an injury to his throwing hand. He also played through a leg injury that prevented him from showcasing his mobility. Uiagalelei completed 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions.
Uiagalelei began his college career at Clemson and also spent a year at Oregon State. In his five seasons, he completed 779/1,332 passes for 9,384 yards with 61 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. He rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 more scores.
The 6-foot-4, 252-pound quarterback was a five-star prospect in the 2020 class out of St. John Bosco High School.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
