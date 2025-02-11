Ex-FSU star Josh Sweat secures Super Bowl MVP vote following Eagles’ rout of Chiefs
Former Florida State star defensive end Josh Sweat had himself a night against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and it earned some high praise from voices all throughout NFL media.
According to the National Football League's Next Gen Stats, Sweat generated a team-high six pressures on 34 pass rushes in Super Bowl LIX, including a career-high 2.5 sacks. He also registered four of his six pressures on early downs including every one of his sacks.
Moreover, Eagles beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Jeff McLane, shared that he voted for Sweat for the prestigious Super Bowl MVP award, but it ended up going to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Full transparency: I had one of the Super Bowl MVP votes and I selected #Eagles DE Josh Sweat.- Jeff McClane, The Philadelphia Inquirer
There were a lot of good candidates, but Sweat had an immediate impact on the game and kept Patrick Mahomes — one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time — under arrest for almost the entire game.
The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Chiefs by a score of 40-22, but it wasn't really that close. Sweat's performance frustrated the Chiefs' offensive line and made quarterback Patrick Mahomes dance around the pocket uncomfortably all night.
Throughout the 2024 regular season, Sweat recorded eight sacks, 41 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 15 QB hits, and two pass deflections.
After signing a 1-year, $10 million deal to stay with the Eagles last offseason, Sweat has a tough decision on his hands heading into free agency this offseason.
