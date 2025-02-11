Nole Gameday

Ex-FSU star Josh Sweat secures Super Bowl MVP vote following Eagles’ rout of Chiefs

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ended up winning the award.

Jackson Bakich

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) in the second half in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) in the second half in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.
Former Florida State star defensive end Josh Sweat had himself a night against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and it earned some high praise from voices all throughout NFL media.

According to the National Football League's Next Gen Stats, Sweat generated a team-high six pressures on 34 pass rushes in Super Bowl LIX, including a career-high 2.5 sacks. He also registered four of his six pressures on early downs including every one of his sacks.

Moreover, Eagles beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Jeff McLane, shared that he voted for Sweat for the prestigious Super Bowl MVP award, but it ended up going to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Full transparency: I had one of the Super Bowl MVP votes and I selected #Eagles DE Josh Sweat.

There were a lot of good candidates, but Sweat had an immediate impact on the game and kept Patrick Mahomes — one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time — under arrest for almost the entire game.

Jeff McClane, The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Chiefs by a score of 40-22, but it wasn't really that close. Sweat's performance frustrated the Chiefs' offensive line and made quarterback Patrick Mahomes dance around the pocket uncomfortably all night.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tackled by Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat in Super Bowl LIX.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tackled by Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat in Super Bowl LIX.

Throughout the 2024 regular season, Sweat recorded eight sacks, 41 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 15 QB hits, and two pass deflections.

After signing a 1-year, $10 million deal to stay with the Eagles last offseason, Sweat has a tough decision on his hands heading into free agency this offseason.

 Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment

 Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons

 Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX

 Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry

Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

