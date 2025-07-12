Father of former FSU star CB calls Cris Carter 'Overrated' after Chad Johnson comment
Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter recently called out Chad Johnson for seemingly telling Heisman-winning WR/DB Travis Hunter that he could beat him in a 1-on-1 setting.
READ MORE: Four players to represent Florida State Seminoles football at annual ACC Kickoff
Carter, an NFL legend and Hall of Fame inductee, chastised Johnson, 47, and other older athletes who think they can still hang with the younger crowd on the field and overplay their accomplishments during their time.
However, Asante Samuel Sr., an 11-year NFL veteran and father of former Florida State star Asante Jr., came to Johnson's defense and described Carter as "overrated" in the process.
"First, yes, I think Cris Carter was great during his time. He was a hell of a route runner, and he had some of the best hands in football. That's what he was known for, route running and having really good hands, right? But he is really beside himself coming for Chad Johnson. He was nothing more than a possession receiver. That's all Cris Carter was: a possession receiver. A receiver that catches the ball and is immediately tackled. That's what a possession receiver is. They have no YAC (yards after catch)," said Samuel Sr.
Moreover, Samuel Sr. praised Carter's ability to run routes but not his ability to strike any fear into opposing defenses or defensive backs.
"Cris Carter is overrated, to be honest. He is really talking about himself," said Samuel Sr. "Cris Carter is one of the most overrated [wide receivers] to ever come into the NFL or into the Hall of Fame. As a cornerback. As a cornerback, what do I have to worry about covering a guy like Cris Carter? He's going to run a nice, crispy route and get tackled immediately. I'm not worried about him running past me. No one's worried about him running past 'em. So what fear does he put in any cornerback or defense? What Cris Carter did in his career wasn't anything special, maybe above average, but it wasn't anything special."
As for Samuel Jr., he is currently a free agent after spending his rookie contract years with the Los Angeles Chargers. He will likely be picked up and play an impactful role for an NFL team this upcoming season.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok