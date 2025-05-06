Nole Gameday

Miami Dolphins projected to replace Jalen Ramsey with another former FSU standout

The NFL could see another Seminole in South Beach.

Jackson Bakich

Jul 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
One former Florida State star on the defensive side of the ball could be replacing another in South Beach, as the Miami Dolphins aim to plug up their secondary in 2025.

The Fins will likely lose their veteran cornerback from FSU, but another proven former Seminole CB is coming off his rookie contract and could have his eyes on Miami.

The former Florida State Seminoles in question? Jalen Ramsey and Asante Samuel Jr.

Ramsey spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 27 games and recording five interceptions, 16 passes defended, one sack, and six tackles for loss. The Dolphins announced that the two parties would seek a trade this offseason.

Samuel Jr., in his four years with the Chargers, played in 50 games and accounted for six interceptions, 37 passes defended, and three tackles for loss.

However, Samuel Jr only played in four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury.

With all of this in mind, Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus believes Asante Samuel Jr could replace Ramsey this offseason.

Smith began his section about the potential Dolphins move involving Ramsey and Samuel Jr by explaining the cap situation in Miami.:

"The Dolphins entered free agency in desperate need of secondary help, and that was before news broke that All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the team have mutually decided to explore a trade. No trade was completed over draft weekend, but that wasn’t much of a surprise, given the team will save $5.9 million in cap space if they wait until June 1."

Ryan Smith, Pro Football Focus

Later in the article Smith shares the upside of Samuel Jr.

"Samuel played just four games last season before being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He was excellent in 2022 and 2023, ranking among the top 30 cornerbacks in PFF overall grade, breaking up 20 passes and intercepting four others over that span. Still just 25 years old, Samuel brings youth, pedigree and proven production at the NFL level — a potentially huge boost to the Dolphins’ secondary moving forward."

Ryan Smith, Pro Football Focus

Should the Dolphins swap Ramsey for Samuel Jr, South Beach will gain another Florida State cornerback.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

