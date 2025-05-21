Nole Gameday

Former FSU standout again projected to join Miami Dolphins

The Seminoles have a lot of history at this position on the field, and the Dolphins will likely need help at it.

Jackson Bakich

Aug 17, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Florida State star cornerback on the defensive side of the ball could be headed to the Miami Dolphins, as another outlet projects a Seminole sent to South Beach.

READ MORE: FSU Football becomes first program to offer promising high school recruit

With the Dolphins likely to lose another former Seminole, Jalen Ramsey, this offseason, the potential new Dolphin is coming off his rookie contract and looking to get paid.

However, there's a chance a shoulder injury and recent neck surgery could make teams hesitant to pick up the main man in question: Asante Samuel Jr.

After Ramsey spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 27 games and recording five interceptions, 16 passes defended, one sack, and six tackles for loss, the Dolphins announced that the two parties would seek a trade this offseason.

Samuel Jr., in his four years with the Chargers, played in 50 games and accounted for six interceptions, 37 passes defended, and three tackles for loss.

However, Samuel Jr. only played in four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury.

Matt Bowen of ESPN believes Asante Samuel Jr could be the next addition for the Miami secondary before the 2025 campaign begins.

"With Jalen Ramsey potentially getting traded, Samuel could boost the Dolphins' secondary. Miami is currently relying on Kader Kohou, Artie Burns, Storm Duck, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner and rookie Jason Marshall Jr. to fill out the rest of the CB room."

Matt Bowen, ESPN

The journalist continued, sharing that Samuel Jr has the necessary tools to become one of the better defensive backs for the South Beach team should the parties come to an agreement this offseason.

"When healthy, Samuel has a playmaking mentality at cornerback and uses sudden closing speed to break on the ball. That fits in a Miami defense that played Cover 2 on 27.3% of opponent dropbacks last season, the fourth most in the league. Samuel has the traits to pattern match in man, too. A shoulder injury limited him to four games in 2024, but Samuel had six interceptions and 26 pass breakups in four seasons with the Chargers."

Matt Bowen, ESPN

The 'Fins will need to plug up their secondary, especially if Ramsey leaves, and Samuel could be the perfect fit this offseason.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros