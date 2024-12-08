Florida State Cornerback Accepts Invite To Hula Bowl
Florida State football cornerback Fentrell Cypress has accepted an invite to the Caribe Royale Orlando 2025 Hula Bowl All-Star Game. Originally held in Hawaii, the Hula Bowl moved to UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium (known as the Bounce House) in 2022 and has remained there since.
According to the Hula Bowl's website, the game features “120 of the top senior athletes” and players from Canada, Australia, and Japan. Additionally, the bowl vows to always have Polynesian players with “ties to the islands.” Scouts from the NFL, UFL, and the CFL will be represented at the event. The exhibition will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at noon and broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
READ MORE: Florida State Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Cypress transferred from Virginia, appearing in 19 total games in four years. There, he recorded 14 pass deflections, one interception, and one fumble recovery. Since making the move to Tallahassee before the 2023 season, Cypress has appeared in 23 games, recorded 13 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Last year, Fabien Lovett accepted an invite to play in the Hula Bowl as well. He chose to sit out of the Orange Bowl while preparing for his transition to the professional level.
Lovett finished his collegiate career with six sacks, 93 total tackles, and 14.5 tackles for a loss. Most of his statistics came in his four-year run with the Seminoles from 2020-2023 (5 sacks, 12 TFLs, and 74 total tackles). He played in a total of 47 games, 36 at Florida State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2024 NFL Draft.
READ MORE: Florida State Linebackers React To Program Moving On From Randy Shannon
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Florida State Flips Elite Running Back From Georgia Bulldogs
• Florida State Loses Top Commitment On Early Signing Day - Again
• Florida State Hires New Defensive Line Coach Away From Nebraska