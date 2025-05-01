Florida State players, coaches react to Jordan Travis's retirement
Early Wednesday afternoon, former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis announced his retirement from the NFL after spending just one season with the New York Jets.
After suffering a devastating injury in November 2023 that would end his collegiate career, Travis was selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 171st overall pick. In his lone professional season, Travis was unable to take the field due to his injury and rehab process.
"On November 18th, 2023, my life +c areer took an unexpected turn. I gave everything I had to the rehab process, but despite my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with my doctors + medical team, I have been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply," Travis explained in a handwritten note posted on social media.
The former Seminole great holds numerous FSU records, including total touchdowns, total offense, quarterback rushing yards, and quarterback rushing touchdowns. Travis was an integral part of the 2023 ACC Championship team, and finished 5th in the 2023 Heisman trophy race.
Following the heartbreaking news, many of Travis' former teammates and coaches took to social media to voice their support for the young quarterback.
2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and FOrmer FSU Star Jared Verse Sends a Message to His Former Teammate
Current Jets and Former FSU Star Jermaine Johnson Sends His Support to Travis
Arizona Cardinals RB and Fomer FSU Star Trey Benson Calls Travis a "Legend"
Former FSU Offensive Coordinator and Current Arizona State Head Coach Kenny Dillingham Reacts to Travis' Retirement
FSU RB Caziah Holmes Shares His Thoughts on the Shocking News
LA Rams LB and Former FSU Star Keir Thomas Reacts to the News
FSU Linebackers Coach and Special Teams Coordinator John Papuchis Shares a Message For the Former FSU Star
FSU Quarterback Brock Glenn Shows Love For JT
Former Seminole Running Back Lawrance Toafili Reacts
Ex-Wide Receiver Destyn Hill Shows His Respect For Travis
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok