Nole Gameday

Florida State players, coaches react to Jordan Travis's retirement

The shocking announcement brought out a lot of emotions.

Robert Malcom

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) high fives a young fan after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) high fives a young fan after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Early Wednesday afternoon, former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis announced his retirement from the NFL after spending just one season with the New York Jets.

After suffering a devastating injury in November 2023 that would end his collegiate career, Travis was selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 171st overall pick. In his lone professional season, Travis was unable to take the field due to his injury and rehab process.

"On November 18th, 2023, my life +c areer took an unexpected turn. I gave everything I had to the rehab process, but despite my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with my doctors + medical team, I have been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply," Travis explained in a handwritten note posted on social media.

The former Seminole great holds numerous FSU records, including total touchdowns, total offense, quarterback rushing yards, and quarterback rushing touchdowns. Travis was an integral part of the 2023 ACC Championship team, and finished 5th in the 2023 Heisman trophy race.

Following the heartbreaking news, many of Travis' former teammates and coaches took to social media to voice their support for the young quarterback.

2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and FOrmer FSU Star Jared Verse Sends a Message to His Former Teammate

Current Jets and Former FSU Star Jermaine Johnson Sends His Support to Travis

Arizona Cardinals RB and Fomer FSU Star Trey Benson Calls Travis a "Legend"

Former FSU Offensive Coordinator and Current Arizona State Head Coach Kenny Dillingham Reacts to Travis' Retirement

FSU RB Caziah Holmes Shares His Thoughts on the Shocking News

LA Rams LB and Former FSU Star Keir Thomas Reacts to the News

FSU Linebackers Coach and Special Teams Coordinator John Papuchis Shares a Message For the Former FSU Star

FSU Quarterback Brock Glenn Shows Love For JT

Brock Glenn
Brock Glenn/IG

Former Seminole Running Back Lawrance Toafili Reacts

Lawrance Toafili
Lawrance Toafili/IG

Ex-Wide Receiver Destyn Hill Shows His Respect For Travis

Destyn Hill
Destyn Hill/IG


Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Robert Malcom
ROBERT MALCOM

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros