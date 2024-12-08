Florida State Star Cornerback Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
A third Seminole has decided to explore their future at the professional level.
On Saturday evening, Florida State star cornerback Azareye'h Thomas announced his intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Thomas is coming off his third season in Tallahassee and was arguably the top defensive player for the Seminoles in 2024.
Thomas recorded a career-high 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and an interception while starting all 12 games. He played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579). Thomas had 5+ tackles in six games, including three games of six tackles.
"As I sit here writing this letter, I can't help but look back at all the memories I have made here at this prestigious university. It's a blessing and honor to have had the opportunity to play and thrive here at Florida State, so I will never get tired of thanking my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for helping, shaping, and molding me into the young man I am today - not only for his glory but for deeming me worthy to represent his kingdom."
"After much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility at FSU and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Forever a Nole."
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He was a key contributor on the ACC Championship team last year, winning the Bill McGrotha Award. Thomas was an ACC honorable mention for his performance this season.
Thomas ends his time at Florida State with 37 appearances and 13 starts. He totaled 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and 15 pass deflections.
Thomas is the third Seminole to enter the draft since the conclusion of the season, joining defensive tackles Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson.
