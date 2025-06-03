Florida State icons nominated for College Football Hall of Fame class of 2026
To have your name enshrined in the record books of the College Football Hall of Fame is an achievement like no other for athletes to honor their prestigious careers and cement their name in history.
Every day, aspiring youth walk through the halls of Atlanta, Georgia, and Canton, Ohio, admiring what dreams are made of as they seek a pathway for their own greatness in the years to come.
Florida State currently has nine players and two coaches living on the walls in the Peach State, their legacies etched into the College Football Hall of Fame as a testament to the program’s enduring impact on the sport. Now, two more candidates have been added to the 2026 ballot.
Wide receiver and punt returner Peter Warrick and two-time consensus first-team All-American helped Florida State win a national championship in 1999. Warrick was named MVP of the 2000 Sugar Bowl due to his electrifying speed and playmaking ability, which captivated audiences nationwide. His 3,517 career receiving yards were the most in ACC history and ranked second on FSU's all-time list. Warrick also ranked second in program history with 207 receptions and 15 100-yard receiving games.
Both Warrick and placekicker Sebastian Janikowski were among the 79 FBS players and nine coaches nominated for this year's class.
Janikowski is regarded as one of the most decorated kickers in college football history having won the Lou Groza award twice, becoming the only player to win it two years in a row (1998, 1999) The Wałbrzych, Poland native also played a pivotal role in Florida State's 1999 National Championship win over Virginia Tech.
Over the course of three seasons, he totaled 324 career points, ranking third all-time in school history.
The 2026 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced in early 2026, with additional details soon to come.
