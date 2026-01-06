FSU football kicker departing for college football transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles are going in a new direction on special teams. Earlier this offseason, special teams coordinator and linebackers coach John Papuchis departed for a job at Missouri.

Since then, redshirt junior punter Mac Chiumento entered the transfer portal, ultimately landing at Texas.

While Florida State will likely roll out Jake Weinberg in 2026, one of the program's candidates to start at punter is hitting the portal.

Brunno Reus Transferring From FSU

Venice High held a signing day ceremony for football players Brunno Reus, Jayce Nixon and Eli Jones on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Mike Lang / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, true freshman kicker/punter Brunno Reus announced he was transferring after one season with the Seminoles.

In his lone year at Florida State, Reus appeared in four games, earning a redshirt. He went 2/2 on extra points and averaged 67.1 yards on his seven kickoff attempts, which all went for touchbacks. Reus helped extend the Seminoles' streak of 162 consecutive made PATs.

A versatile specialist, Reus was ranked as No. 2 punter and No. 3 kicker in the 2025 class, per Kohl's kicking. Reus flipped from USF to FSU late in the recruiting cycle.

Florida State freshman kicker Brunno Reus has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Ranked as the fourth-best kicker prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/ytWqzsd6Sa — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 6, 2026

Reus was expected to compete with fellow freshman Ethan Post for the punting job. It's possible Florida State looks to the portal to add proven experience.

Then again, it's unclear how the Seminoles will operate without a special teams coordinator in place.

Reus will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, Freshman (Announced 1/6)

