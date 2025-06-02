Florida State joins recruitment for young quarterback recruit
Florida State is looking to build up its quarterback room throughout future recruiting classes. The Seminoles have struggled to develop signal-callers from the prep ranks during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee but they're looking to change the narrative moving forward.
The coaching staff is already forging relationships and establishing connections with quarterbacks who are still early on in their recruitments.
Over the weekend, the Seminoles extended an offer to rising sophomore and 2028 quarterback, Knox Annis.
Annis referenced Norvell, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, and assistant quarterbacks coach Brendan Bognar when revealing the news on social media. He competed at the elite camp and threw in person prior to picking up the offer.
Annis holds double-digit offers at this stage with programs such as Florida, Miami, Auburn, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Pittsburgh showing interest.
As a freshman at Mandarin High School, Annis stepped into the starting lineup after former FSU commit and Florida signee, Tramell Jones Jr., went down with a season-ending injury. Annis completed 83/193 passes for 1,349 yards with nine touchdowns to eight interceptions while rushing 11 times for 147 yards and three more scores.
Annis completed a season-high 19/43 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 38-26 loss to St. Augustine High School on October 31.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback has yet to be ranked by 247Sports in the 2028 class.
Annis is an interesting prospect who still has a ways to go in his development. He'll be someone the Seminoles monitor over the coming years.
Florida State doesn't hold any pledges in the 2028 class at this stage of the recruiting cycle.
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
