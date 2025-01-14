Florida State Linebacker Officially Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
linebacker Cam Riley has officially entered the 2025 NFL Draft after spending one season with the Seminoles. He announced on Monday that he is "forever grateful," thanking both Auburn and Florida State for giving him an opportunity to play at the collegiate level.
Riley transferred from Auburn and played for then-head coach Gus Malzahn, who now is the offensive coordinator at FSU. As a four-year contributor with the Tigers, He appeared in 46 games with 10 starts, tallying 121 tackles, eight for a loss, and two and a half sacks before heading to Tallahassee, FL.
As a Seminole, the Alabama native played in 12 games and totaled 47 tackles, four for a loss, one sack, and a forced fumble. His last year with the 'Noles exhausted his eligibility as a student-athlete, and the 6'5'', 219-pound linebacker could find success at the next level.
Florida State brought in linebacker transfers Elijah Herring (Memphis), Caleb LaValle (North Carolina), Stefon Thompson (Nebraska), and currently hold the No. 5 transfer class in the country.
