LA Rams Activate Former FSU Defensive Lineman Off Practice Squad
Former Florida State pass rusher and LA Rams outside linebacker Keir Thomas has been activated from the practice squad ahead of their Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on January 13. Thomas has spent most of his three seasons in Los Angeles on and off the practice squad and was activated last week ahead of their regular-season finale against the Seattle Seahawks
The reason for the bouncing back and forth this season is the NFL's Standard Activation Rule, a rule that allows a team to activate up to two players off of the practice squad for a single game without adding them to the 53-man roster. After the game, he is then returned to the practice squad and a player can only be activated up to three times in a season.
Thomas’s single appearance this season and the only start of his career came against the Seahawks. He recorded three tackles, one for loss, and a quarterback hit. All in all, he's appeared in 17 games after signing with the Rams as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2022. Thomas has a career 13 tackles, three for a loss, and three quarterback hits.
The 6'2'', 260 Miami, FL native transferred to Florida State in 2021 and was part of a defensive line that featured now New York Jets outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II. In 12 starts, Thomas totaled 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, one pass breakup, and 15 quarterback hurries and was named third-team All-ACC.
If the Rams win on Monday, they will face the winner of the divisional playoff round featuring the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions.
