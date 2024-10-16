Former Florida State Football DB Signs With UFL Franchise Ahead Of 2025 Season
The Michigan Panthers of the United Football League (UFL) have officially signed former Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent as a free safety. The UFL consists of eight teams, four from the former XFL and four from the USFL. The leagues converged for the 2024 season.
The Panthers drafted Dent in the 9th round of the UFL Draft. They will seek his services to help them return to the latest USFL Conference Championship (UFL Semifinal).
Dent was not granted the opportunity to appear at the NFL Combine earlier this year, but his stats on the field and his FSU Pro Day demonstrated some promise. He immediately signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on an undrafted free agent deal, but did not make the team.
In Tallahassee, Dent recorded 12 pass breakups, one interception, two sacks, and allowed a completion percentage of 54.8%.
He measured in at 5116 (5 feet, 11 and 6/8ths inches) and 203 pounds, with an arm length of 31 inches. He ran really well according to NoleGameday’s Austin Veazey with a 4.45 40-yard dash, 4.41 shuttle and a strong 6.78 3-cone drill. He also had 16 reps on the bench press, a 33.5-inch vertical, and a 10'4" broad jump for a strong relative athletic score of 8.67.
Dent went undrafted despite going to the Jaguars and Dolphins’ Local Pro Days and went on a top-30 visit with the Green Bay Packers.
Akeem Dent will join former FSU football cornerback Levonta Taylor on the Michigan Panthers as they seek to return to the UFL semifinals and dethrone the Birmingham Stallions, who are back-to-back-to-back champions (two-time USFL) and last year’s UFL champs. The Stallions also had former Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson on their roster last year.
