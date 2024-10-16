Former FSU Star Running Back Reunites With Minnesota Vikings
The past year has been quite the journey for former Florida State star running back Cam Akers. After suffering an Achilles tear for the second time in his professional career, Akers entered the offseason as a free agent and had to fight his way to make the 53-man roster for the Houston Texans.
Though it was no guarantee he would stick around in Houston when he was signed in July, the fifth-year running back impressed enough to earn starts with Joe Mixon sidelined in recent weeks. Coincidentally, one of those starts came in the Texans' loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota acquired Akers in a trade last year from the Los Angeles Rams and the franchise made the move to bring him back on Tuesday evening. The Vikings are sending a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to Houston for Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick in the trade.
Akers rushed 40 times for 147 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 16 yards and another score in his five appearances with Houston. He rushed a season-high 13 times for 53 yards in a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last month.
The Vikings are adding Akers to a running back room that includes veteran Aaron Jones and 2022 fifth-round pick Ty Chandler. Jones is leading the team in rushing but did suffer a hip injury last weekend that isn't expected to sideline him long. Akers will likely be competing for snaps in the rotation behind Jones.
During his five years in the NFL, Akers has rushed 438 times for 1,728 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 336 yards and two more times. Akers was a member of the Los Angeles Rams when the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.
Akers spent his college career at Florida State after spurning the state of Mississippi for Tallahassee. He played for the program for three tumultuous seasons as he suited up during Jimbo Fisher's final season before sticking around for the Willie Taggart Era. In just three years with the Seminoles, Akers totaled 586 rushing attempts for 2,874 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 69 passes for 486 yards and seven more scores.
He broke FSU's freshman rushing record and is sixth in school history in rushing yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns. After being named Second-Team All-ACC as a junior, Akers decided to forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft where he was selected in the second round by the Rams.
