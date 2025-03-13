Former Florida State linebacker announces major career move
Florida State has had plenty of former players dive headfirst into coaching careers but not many can say they're one of the youngest head coaches in Georgia high school football history.
Earlier this week, former FSU linebacker Kevon Glenn announced he was returning home to take on the job as head coach of his alma mater, Dutchtown High School. This will be his first job at the prep level.
Glenn spent the 2024 season working at Georgia Southern as a player personnel analyst. He played for the Eagles for two years after transferring from the Seminoles.
READ MORE: Top QB target locks in official visit to FSU Football
Dutchtown High School went 7-5 last fall and made the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. The program has had three head coaches in the last five years so Glenn will have an opportunity to build something of his own.
Reflecting On Kevon Glenn's Playing Career
Glenn signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect in the 2019 class, choosing the Seminoles over Missouri. He played sparingly in Tallahassee, redshirting as a true freshman before seeing action in three games in 2020, recording one total tackle. Part of that was due to being caught in a transition as FSU fired Willie Taggart before the conclusion of Glenn's first season and replaced him with Mike Norvell.
Following his second season with the Seminoles, Glenn chose to transfer to Georgia Southern. He had the best year of his college career in 2021, totaling 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in 12 appearances. Glenn recorded nine tackles and a forced fumble against Florida Atlantic that season.
Glenn's playing time decreased in 2022, leading him to move on to Connecticut for his final season of eligibility. In 2023, he saw action in eight games with the Huskies, totaling four tackles.
The Georgia native starred at linebacker during his prep career at Dutchtown High School, earning AJC all-state, all-region, and all-county honors. Glenn was named the GACA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 after recording 95 tackles, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record and quarterfinals appearance
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp