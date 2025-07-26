Former Florida State star gets great news for New York Jets
NFL training camps are fully underway and while the grind may be business as usual for most veterans across the league, it's a breathe of fresh air for others.
When a player is coming off a season-ending injury, all they want to do is get back on the field and perfect their craft.
That'll soon be the reality for former Florida State star and New York Jets outside linebacker, Jermaine Johnson II. Following an Achilles injury in 2024 that required surgery and a strenuous rehab process, Johnson II revealed that he has been cleared to return to football activities.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Johnson II join the Jets for training camp practices in the near future.
"Just landed back from LA after checking in with my surgeon and my team out there and… IM CLEARED YALL. After I was told that, these past 10-11 months flashed in my head and man was it tough," Johnson II wrote on social media. "But through Gods grace and guidance I prevailed against all physical, mental and emotional hurdles. God is so great man. So great."
The Jets selected Johnson II in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. During his three years at the professional level, he's appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts. Johnson II has totaled 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, and one interception that he returned 37 yards for a touchdown.
Reflecting on Jermaine Johnson II's Career at Florida State
Prior to his time in the NFL, Johnson II had a well-traveled college career that included stops at Independence Community College and Georgia before transferring to Florida State in 2021. Though he spent just one season with the Seminoles, Johnson II made a major impact on the field and in the locker room, along with helping build the culture that head coach Mike Norvell instilled in Tallahassee.
Johnson II totaled 70 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and a fumble that he returned for a touchdown. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in sacks and tackles for loss.
The Minnesota native saved his best performances for the most important games. Johnson II recorded seven tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble in Florida State's 31-28 victory against Miami. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Seminoles in the rivalry.
Johnson II went on to be selected as an All-American by multiple publications, earning him a brick in his honor that still sits outside the Moore Athletic Center. He's continued to be a familiar face in Tallahassee and holds the appreciation of the fanbase for giving them highlight moments during tough times.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
