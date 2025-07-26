Former Florida State star gets great news for New York Jets

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole suffered a season-ending injury last year.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
NFL training camps are fully underway and while the grind may be business as usual for most veterans across the league, it's a breathe of fresh air for others.

When a player is coming off a season-ending injury, all they want to do is get back on the field and perfect their craft.

That'll soon be the reality for former Florida State star and New York Jets outside linebacker, Jermaine Johnson II. Following an Achilles injury in 2024 that required surgery and a strenuous rehab process, Johnson II revealed that he has been cleared to return to football activities.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Johnson II join the Jets for training camp practices in the near future.

"Just landed back from LA after checking in with my surgeon and my team out there and… IM CLEARED YALL. After I was told that, these past 10-11 months flashed in my head and man was it tough," Johnson II wrote on social media. "But through Gods grace and guidance I prevailed against all physical, mental and emotional hurdles. God is so great man. So great."

The Jets selected Johnson II in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. During his three years at the professional level, he's appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts. Johnson II has totaled 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, and one interception that he returned 37 yards for a touchdown.

Reflecting on Jermaine Johnson II's Career at Florida State

Prior to his time in the NFL, Johnson II had a well-traveled college career that included stops at Independence Community College and Georgia before transferring to Florida State in 2021. Though he spent just one season with the Seminoles, Johnson II made a major impact on the field and in the locker room, along with helping build the culture that head coach Mike Norvell instilled in Tallahassee.

Johnson II totaled 70 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and a fumble that he returned for a touchdown. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in sacks and tackles for loss.

Jermaine Johnson II
Jul 22, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson II speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Minnesota native saved his best performances for the most important games. Johnson II recorded seven tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble in Florida State's 31-28 victory against Miami. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Seminoles in the rivalry.

Johnson II went on to be selected as an All-American by multiple publications, earning him a brick in his honor that still sits outside the Moore Athletic Center. He's continued to be a familiar face in Tallahassee and holds the appreciation of the fanbase for giving them highlight moments during tough times.

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

