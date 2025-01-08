Former Florida State Star Sends Encouraging Message To New York Jets Fans
New York Jets and former Florida State star defensive end Jermaine Johnson II suffered a devastating Achilles injury near the end of the third quarter in the Jets' 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. The injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.
After recently turning 26 on January 7, the Jets extended birthday wishes but the Pro Bowler had something different in mind, thanking the fan base and telling them that he owed the Gang Green another year of dominance, leadership, and the results in which they have grown accustomed to.
"Jets fans I owe yall a year of domination, leadership and results! It’s coming this year, 26 will be my best year yet BTA ALL 2025." Johnson wrote on social media.
Despite playing in only two games in 2024, Johnson's production has soared since being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With impressive stats, including an interception returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble, and 10 sacks, he has become a cornerstone of the Jets' defensive line. Johnson has also recorded 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and a safety.
Johnson expressed his fear and challenges with the injury and his intensely competitive nature because of a "routine play" which brought him down for the year with Eric Allen on The Official Jets Podcast, but to him, it wasn't about being uninjured, It was about being there for his teammates and how hurt he was to not be able to change the narrative of the Jets franchise.
"I'm stronger than I realized, and it's not as hard as I thought it was going to be, and I'm grateful for that,” Johnson said about his recovery. "But, honestly, the hardest thing is not being able to be there for my guys (and) not being available for my guys."
That same mindset helped put the Florida State brand back on the map, earning him ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. He was named first-team All-ACC and first-team All-American that same year. Johnson has a brick with his name on it alongside the many Florida State All-Americans outside of the Moore Athletic Center in Tallahassee, FL.
