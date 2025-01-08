FSU Offers Blue-Chip Defender Committed To SEC Program
Florida State's coaching staff is putting out a plethora of new scholarship offers this week. The Seminoles are on the road and have been traveling around the country to meet with recruits in person to foster relationships.
On Tuesday, four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. picked up an offer from the 'Noles, referencing offensive line coach Herb Hand, defensive coordinator Tony White, and linebackers coach/special teams coordinator John Papuchis, when revealing the news. Colton Jr. has been committed to South Carolina since April.
Colton Jr.'s last known visit to Tallahassee was in October of 2023 to watch Florida State take down Duke in Doak Campbell Stadium. This past fall, he was at Tennessee three times and also saw South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.
During his junior season at Newnan High School, Colton Jr. totaled 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and a blocked kick. He posted five games of 5+ tackles and notched a sack in six different contests.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 160 overall prospect, the No. 11 LB, and the No. 21 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 7 in the country. The Seminoles do not currently have a linebacker pledge among the haul.
The 'Noles transitioned Papuchis to linebackers after moving on from former position coach Randy Shannon earlier this offseason. Papuchis spent the last five years coaching defensive ends along with his role on special teams but Florida State hired defensive line coach Terrance Knighton away from Nebraska to join new defensive coordinator Tony White. That opened up the avenue for Papuchis to take on a different unit with the Seminoles revamping things in a big way ahead of next season.
