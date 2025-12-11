Former Florida State standout earns spot in East-West Shrine Bowl

The Florida State Seminoles had 20 seniors on the roster in 2025. With the season over, a few of those players will have a chance to make the move to the professional level.

Florida State only produced two draft picks last year, but could have a few more names called during the 2026 NFL Draft, depending on how things shake out over the next couple of months.

One of the former Seminoles who has the best chance to leap to the NFL is all-conference defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr.

FSU DT Darrell Jackson Jr. Accepts Invitation To East-West Shrine Bowl

On Thursday, Jackson Jr. officially accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl. The postseason all-star game has been a popular destination over the years. 80 future Pro Football Hall of Fame members and over 200 College Football Hall of Fame members have competed in the exhibition.

Jackson Jr. will be in Frisco, Texas, on January 27, 2026, to try and make a name for himself.

Over the last two seasons, Jackson Jr. started all 24 games for the Seminoles. He totaled 77 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection. Jackson Jr. was named an All-ACC honorable mention in back-to-back years. He also earned the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2024.

Jackson Jr. transferred to Florida State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career at Maryland and Miami. He reunited with his longtime friend and high school teammate, Joshua Farmer, who was drafted in 2025.

The Florida native had to sit out the first 13 games of the 2023 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules. He applied for a waiver, which was denied, and his appeal was shut down as well. Jackson Jr. made his first appearance with the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl loss to Georgia.

