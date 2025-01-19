Nole Gameday

Former FSU Stars Braden Fiske, Jared Verse Make History During Rookie Season with Rams

The former Seminoles dominated the NFL Playoffs as rookies and made history to show for it.

Dustin Lewis

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) recovers a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) recovers a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams concluded their season with a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. With that being said, the Rams had some positive moments, namely the performance of rookie defenders, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske, who look like building blocks for the future of the franchise.

The pair combined to become the first duo in Rams' franchise history to each record at least one sack in the same playoff game. Fiske got the party started with a sack on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the opening quarter. Fiske was forced to miss the remainder of the contest due to a knee injury after the play.

Verse delivered two sacks in the second quarter, including a takedown of Hurts as time expired in the first half. He backed up his comments from earlier in the week with his performance between the lines, finishing with four tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. Verse was all over the field from the beginning to the end of the game.

This doesn't come as a surprise to anyone back in Tallahassee. Verse and Fiske wreaked havoc at the college level during their lone season together at Florida State in 2023. The two combined for 15 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks in the 16-6 ACC Championship victory against Louisville.

The Rams elected to keep the tantalizing combination together during the 2024 NFL Draft. It's a move that has paid off for the present and future of the franchise. Verse has already been named PFF's Defensive Rookie Of The Year and is the favorite to earn the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. Fiske led LA's defense with 8.5 sacks during the regular season.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

