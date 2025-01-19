Former FSU Stars Braden Fiske, Jared Verse Make History During Rookie Season with Rams
The Los Angeles Rams concluded their season with a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. With that being said, the Rams had some positive moments, namely the performance of rookie defenders, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske, who look like building blocks for the future of the franchise.
The pair combined to become the first duo in Rams' franchise history to each record at least one sack in the same playoff game. Fiske got the party started with a sack on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the opening quarter. Fiske was forced to miss the remainder of the contest due to a knee injury after the play.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell In Philly To Support Five Former Seminole Standouts In Eagles-Rams Game
Verse delivered two sacks in the second quarter, including a takedown of Hurts as time expired in the first half. He backed up his comments from earlier in the week with his performance between the lines, finishing with four tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. Verse was all over the field from the beginning to the end of the game.
This doesn't come as a surprise to anyone back in Tallahassee. Verse and Fiske wreaked havoc at the college level during their lone season together at Florida State in 2023. The two combined for 15 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks in the 16-6 ACC Championship victory against Louisville.
The Rams elected to keep the tantalizing combination together during the 2024 NFL Draft. It's a move that has paid off for the present and future of the franchise. Verse has already been named PFF's Defensive Rookie Of The Year and is the favorite to earn the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. Fiske led LA's defense with 8.5 sacks during the regular season.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'