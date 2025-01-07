Former FSU Defensive Back Signs Contract Extension with CFL Franchise
Former Florida State defensive back Tarvarus McFadden has finalized an extension with the Toronto Argonauts after being released by the team in July of 2024. He spent a brief stint on the Ottowa Redblacks practice squad after playing 33 career games for the Double Blue and posting 65 defensive tackles, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
McFadden started and played in 12 regular-season games, recording 29 defensive tackles, nine pass deflections, and two interceptions in 2024 after re-signing with the team.
McFadden went as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has made stops with the San Fransico 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Indianapolis Colts before making his way to the XFL and CFL.
The 28-year-old played three seasons at Florida State University (2015-17), recording 53 tackles, three sacks, and eight interceptions across 28 games. In 2016, McFadden earned All-American honors, was a finalist for the NCAA’s top defensive player award, and received the Jack Tatum Trophy as the nation’s best defensive back. The Ft. Lauderdale, FL native was also named First-Team All-American and First-Team All-ACC in the same year.
While the contract details remain unclear, what is clear is that the Argonauts wish to retain the two-time Grey Cup winner heading into the 2025 season.
