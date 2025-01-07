Former FSU Football Wide Receiver Transferring To Oregon
27 players transferred from Florida State during the NCAA Transfer Portal winter window which closed in late December. One of those former Seminoles will be joining a team that was just in the College Football Playoff.
On Tuesday, ex-FSU wide receiver Malik Benson transferred to Oregon. Benson will be suiting for his fourth different program next season; Hutchinson Community College (2022), Alabama (2023), Florida State (2024), and Oregon (2025).
The Ducks got off to a 14-0 start this past season under head coach Dan Lanning, who previously worked for Mike Norvell at Memphis. Oregon was blown out by Ohio State, 41-21, in the Rose Bowl last week.
Benson moved on from the Seminoles after just one season in Tallahassee. He started in all 12 games last fall, totaling 25 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown. Benson added two rushes for two yards and returned one punt for three yards. He caught a season-high five passes for 99 yards in a 20-12 loss to Memphis on September 14.
The Kansas native had an illustrious career at the JUCO level with Hutchinson Community College, breaking the program record with 2,152 receiving yards and ranking second with 21 receiving touchdowns. In 2021, he was named a first-team NJCAA D1 All-American after catching 43 passes for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Benson developed into the No. 1 junior college prospect in 2023. During his lone season at Alabama, he appeared in 14 games, making six starts, and totaled 13 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown. The Crimson Tide won the SEC Championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff.
READ MORE: Elite FSU Quarterback Commitment Gets First Chance To Meet New OC Gus Malzahn
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott. The program also landed USC wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson and Tennessee wide receiver transfer Squirrel White.
READ MORE: Standout Utah State Running Back Transfer Lists Florida State In Top-Six
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Adds FCS Quarterbacks Coach To Off-Field Staff
• Florida State Lands Explosive Tennessee Wide Receiver Transfer Squirrel White
• Florida State Secures Veteran Memphis Linebacker Transfer Elijah Herring
• Former FSU Defensive End, Seminole Legacy Transferring To Third School In Three Years