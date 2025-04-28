Former FSU defender sends message after signing with Patriots
Florida State produced multiple draft picks for the third time in five years over the weekend. With that being said, a handful of former Seminoles are looking to begin their professional careers as undrafted free agents.
Following one season in Tallahassee, former FSU linebacker Cam Riley landed with the New England Patriots after the draft. Riley will be taking the road less traveled as he tries to overcome the odds to stick with the Patriots.
Shortly after Riley signed with New England, he rejoiced on social media. The lengthy defender is excited about the start of the next chapter of his football journey.
"All God! Thanks for the opportunity! #Patriots," Riley wrote on social media.
Riley transferred to Florida State last summer for his final season of eligibility. In his lone campaign with the program, he appeared in all 12 games and made one start, totaling 47 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. Riley began his college career at defensive end but converted to linebacker in garnet and gold.
The Alabama native had a season-high ten tackles against Boston College - one of three games where a Seminole defender recorded 10+ tackles last fall.
Riley had a solid showing at Florida State's Pro Day in March. He recorded a 4.64 40-yard dash, 4.45 shuttle, 7.18 3-cone drill, 32" vertical, 10'01" broad jump, and 19 bench-press reps.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pound linebacker began his college career in the SEC with Auburn. During his four years with the Tigers, Riley appeared in 46 games and made ten starts. He totaled 120 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
