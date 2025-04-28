Nole Gameday

Former FSU defender sends message after signing with Patriots

The former Seminole will begin his professional career with the New England Patriots.

Dustin Lewis

Jan 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on a table at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Florida State produced multiple draft picks for the third time in five years over the weekend. With that being said, a handful of former Seminoles are looking to begin their professional careers as undrafted free agents.

Following one season in Tallahassee, former FSU linebacker Cam Riley landed with the New England Patriots after the draft. Riley will be taking the road less traveled as he tries to overcome the odds to stick with the Patriots.

Shortly after Riley signed with New England, he rejoiced on social media. The lengthy defender is excited about the start of the next chapter of his football journey.

"All God! Thanks for the opportunity! #Patriots," Riley wrote on social media.

Riley transferred to Florida State last summer for his final season of eligibility. In his lone campaign with the program, he appeared in all 12 games and made one start, totaling 47 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. Riley began his college career at defensive end but converted to linebacker in garnet and gold.

The Alabama native had a season-high ten tackles against Boston College - one of three games where a Seminole defender recorded 10+ tackles last fall.

Riley had a solid showing at Florida State's Pro Day in March. He recorded a 4.64 40-yard dash, 4.45 shuttle, 7.18 3-cone drill, 32" vertical, 10'01" broad jump, and 19 bench-press reps.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound linebacker began his college career in the SEC with Auburn. During his four years with the Tigers, Riley appeared in 46 games and made ten starts. He totaled 120 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage.

