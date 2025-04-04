Former FSU Football edge rusher signs with Kansas City Chiefs
The 2025 NFL Free Agency period began nearly a month ago and plenty of teams around the league have made a splash this offseason. With that being said, there are still options available on the open market, especially with roster limits sitting at 90 until training camp.
The Kansas City Chiefs appeared in their third consecutive Super Bowl this past season but came up short to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are looking to stay in the hunt behind superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
On Friday, Kansas City made an addition to its roster. According to his agency, former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson has signed a deal with the Chiefs. Robinson was a fourth-round pick out of Florida State in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, Robinson missed the entirety of his rookie season due to an injury and began his second year on the practice squad. Early in the 2022 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Robinson to their active roster. However, Robinson dealt with an ankle injury that forced him onto injured reserve once again.
The Las Vegas Raiders signed Robinson to their practice squad ahead of the 2023 season. He was promoted to the active roster in December and coincidentally enough, made his NFL debut in a 31-17 loss to the Chiefs. Robinson finished the year by appearing in six games, with two starts, and totaled eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.
Robinson stuck around with the Raiders this past season. He totaled five tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pass deflection in ten games. Robinson was suspended by the NFL for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy. That forced him to miss the final three games of the regular season but the suspension has since been lifted.
Reflecting On Janarius Robinson's Career At Florida State
Robinson signed with Florida State as as four-star prospect in the 2016 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. With outstanding size and a massive frame, there were high hopes he would develop into a star in Tallahassee. Robinson flashed potential throughout his time with the Seminoles but never was able to consistently put it together on the field.
It didn't help that there was a revolving door across the coaching staff during his four years in garnet and gold. Robinson played for three head coaches, three defensive coordinators, and multiple position coaches. In 2019, he totaled a career-high 48 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a pass deflection.
In total, Robinson appeared in 42 games and totaled 105 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
