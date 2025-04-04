Former FSU Football edge rusher signs with Kansas City Chiefs

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole will be heading to Kansas City.

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the turn at SoFi Stadium during pregame warmups before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Free Agency period began nearly a month ago and plenty of teams around the league have made a splash this offseason. With that being said, there are still options available on the open market, especially with roster limits sitting at 90 until training camp.

The Kansas City Chiefs appeared in their third consecutive Super Bowl this past season but came up short to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are looking to stay in the hunt behind superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Friday, Kansas City made an addition to its roster. According to his agency, former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson has signed a deal with the Chiefs. Robinson was a fourth-round pick out of Florida State in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, Robinson missed the entirety of his rookie season due to an injury and began his second year on the practice squad. Early in the 2022 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Robinson to their active roster. However, Robinson dealt with an ankle injury that forced him onto injured reserve once again.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Robinson to their practice squad ahead of the 2023 season. He was promoted to the active roster in December and coincidentally enough, made his NFL debut in a 31-17 loss to the Chiefs. Robinson finished the year by appearing in six games, with two starts, and totaled eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

Robinson stuck around with the Raiders this past season. He totaled five tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pass deflection in ten games. Robinson was suspended by the NFL for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy. That forced him to miss the final three games of the regular season but the suspension has since been lifted.

Janarius Robinson
Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) walks off of the field following the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Reflecting On Janarius Robinson's Career At Florida State

Robinson signed with Florida State as as four-star prospect in the 2016 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. With outstanding size and a massive frame, there were high hopes he would develop into a star in Tallahassee. Robinson flashed potential throughout his time with the Seminoles but never was able to consistently put it together on the field.

It didn't help that there was a revolving door across the coaching staff during his four years in garnet and gold. Robinson played for three head coaches, three defensive coordinators, and multiple position coaches. In 2019, he totaled a career-high 48 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a pass deflection.

In total, Robinson appeared in 42 games and totaled 105 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

