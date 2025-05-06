Former FSU player joining Jaguars front office staff
With the 2025 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, franchises across the country are looking to shape up their staff and fill out roles off the field and in their front offices as new head coaches take the reins.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completely revamped their staff after a tumultuous 3-14 2024 season. They let go of former head coach Doug Pederson and opted to go with former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach, Grant Udinski as offensive coordinator, and Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator.
Although Jacksonville's roster already features several former Florida State players, the Jaguars have now added another FSU standout to the front office with the hire of ex-Seminole linebacker Brian Xanders, per NFL insider Jonathan Jones.
The former standout linebacker played under legendary coach Bobby Bowden from 1989-92 and was a member of four bowl-winning seasons with the 'Noles.
"The Jaguars are hiring Brian Xanders for a front office role, sources say. Xanders, the Broncos GM from 2009-2012, has been with the Rams as a senior personnel executive since 2017, where he worked with new Jags GM James Gladstone."
Xanders was most recently with the LA Rams in 2017 as a senior personnel executive until the move to Duval, and had previous stints as the Broncos' general manager from 2009 to 2012, as a senior personnel executive with the Lions from 2013-16, and with the Atlanta Falcons in various scouting, player personnel, football operations from 1994-2008.
New Jags general manager James Gladstone, Xanders, and Coen all previously worked together in Los Angeles.
