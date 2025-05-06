FSU football reportedly exploring more games with 11-time National Champion
Florida State football has a relatively short but impactful relevancy in college football history. For a program that began immediately following World War II, half a decade late compared to most powerhouses, FSU has played in a large number of pivotal contests with lore — and perhaps, mythology — on the line.
In the early days of Bobby Bowden's tenure in Tallahassee, he was famous for his willingness to schedule anyone, any time, anywhere. This includes teams such as Michigan State, Nebraska, LSU, Auburn, and Clemson (before the 'Noles joined the ACC).
With Clemson and Notre Dame confirming a 12-year annual series beginning in 2027 and ending in 2038, ESPN and other reports have shared that FSU could be getting into the Notre Dame sweepstakes. The Seminoles and the Fighting Irish have played each other five times since 2014, and are scheduled to play each other five more times by 2037.
Florida State Athletic Director Michael Alford told ESPN that he would like to schedule Notre Dame even more.
"Today in college football, more than ever, it's important for strong brands to play strong brands," Alford told ESPN. "That helps our brand, as well as all of us within the conference. We've been consistent in that belief for a while now as you can see in our nonconference scheduling philosophy. It's important for our conference and our media partners."
With greater rewards for more viewership under the new brand initiative in the ACC, it makes sense that Florida State and other schools, such as Clemson, are chomping at the bit to play the 11-time national champion coming off a title game run.
It could be argued that the most memorable compendium of games in Florida State's history (other than against its in-state rivals and Clemson) has come from the familiar foe north of the Mason-Dixon Line:
Notre Dame.
The 1993 matchup, billed as a "Game of the Century," the 2014 showdown between two top-5 teams in Tallahassee with an infamous offensive pass interference call, and the 2021 overtime thriller are some immediate call-backs for most FSU and ND fans. The first two of these three games had national championship/CFP implications. The Fighting Irish finished No. 5 in the CFP rankings in 2021.
With conference realignment seemingly imminent, the Seminoles could beef up their schedule even more.
