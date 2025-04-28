Former FSU Football running back lands with New York Jets for rookie minicamp
The New York Jets have become a popular landing spot for former Florida State stars. The Jets currently have five Seminoles on their 90-man roster after drafting cornerback Azareye'h Thomas over the weekend. Thomas joins a growing crop of garnet and gold bloodlines that includes quarterback Jordan Travis, wide receiver Ontaria Wilson, outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, and defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi.
Now, it's time to add another one to the list. According to his instagram, former FSU running back Lawrance Toafili will get an opportunity to impress the Jets during rookie minicamp next month.
Toafili spent the past five seasons in Tallahassee making an impact in the backfield as a consistent member of the rotation and a part-time starter. In 2024, he led the Seminoles with 109 carries for 456 yards and three touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 215 yards. Toafili was presented with the Crenshaw Award, which is given to the offensive player with the most heart, following the season.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles in 2020 as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class. He jumped onto the scene as a true freshman, averaging 9.6 yards per attempt and scoring two touchdowns.
Toafili was at his best during Florida State's back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2022-23. During those two years, he rushed 162 times for 920 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 45 catches for 454 yards and two more scores. Toafili was named the 2023 ACC Championship MVP after scoring the only touchdown in FSU's victory over Louisville.
Though he didn't help his stock with a 4.68 40-yard dash at Florida State's Pro Day in March, Toafili is one of five players in program history with a 70+ yard rushing touchdown and a 70+ yard receiving touchdown.
The 6-foot-0, 196-pound running back totaled 340 carries for 1,895 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Seminoles. He added 92 catches for 904 yards and four more scores.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
