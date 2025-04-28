Nole Gameday

Former FSU Football running back lands with New York Jets for rookie minicamp

The former Seminole will be linking up with some familiar faces in New York.

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have become a popular landing spot for former Florida State stars. The Jets currently have five Seminoles on their 90-man roster after drafting cornerback Azareye'h Thomas over the weekend. Thomas joins a growing crop of garnet and gold bloodlines that includes quarterback Jordan Travis, wide receiver Ontaria Wilson, outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, and defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi.

Now, it's time to add another one to the list. According to his instagram, former FSU running back Lawrance Toafili will get an opportunity to impress the Jets during rookie minicamp next month.

Toafili spent the past five seasons in Tallahassee making an impact in the backfield as a consistent member of the rotation and a part-time starter. In 2024, he led the Seminoles with 109 carries for 456 yards and three touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 215 yards. Toafili was presented with the Crenshaw Award, which is given to the offensive player with the most heart, following the season.

Lawrance Toafili
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles in 2020 as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class. He jumped onto the scene as a true freshman, averaging 9.6 yards per attempt and scoring two touchdowns.

Toafili was at his best during Florida State's back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2022-23. During those two years, he rushed 162 times for 920 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 45 catches for 454 yards and two more scores. Toafili was named the 2023 ACC Championship MVP after scoring the only touchdown in FSU's victory over Louisville.

Though he didn't help his stock with a 4.68 40-yard dash at Florida State's Pro Day in March, Toafili is one of five players in program history with a 70+ yard rushing touchdown and a 70+ yard receiving touchdown.

The 6-foot-0, 196-pound running back totaled 340 carries for 1,895 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Seminoles. He added 92 catches for 904 yards and four more scores.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

More Florida State News

