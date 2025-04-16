Former FSU standout lands with Seattle Seahawks in latest NFL Draft projection
The days are counting down until the 2025 NFL Draft gets underway in Green Bay, Wisconsin, next week. This is one of the most exciting points of the offseason as hundreds of new players get their introduction to the professional level.
Former Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer was one of two Seminoles to declare early for the draft. Farmer made progress in each of his four seasons in Tallahassee but never quite reached the heights of his potential.
Despite that, Farmer has arguably risen his stock since the beginning of the new year with his performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. There's a chance he could be a top-100 pick when it's all said and done next weekend.
READ MORE: Florida State wide receiver entering transfer portal after signing in December
Mock drafts are continuing to be pushed out leading up to the festivities. In a recent projection from ESPN's Mel Kiper and Field Yates, Farmer went off the board in the third round to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 82 overall.
"Farmer is disruptive, and he'd give the Seahawks more depth on the inside," Kiper wrote. "He had nine sacks over the past two seasons."
Farmer has taken top-30 pre-draft visits to the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Seahawks haven't drafted a player out of Florida State since Demarcus Christmas in 2019.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights