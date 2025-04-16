Nole Gameday

Former FSU standout lands with Seattle Seahawks in latest NFL Draft projection

The former Seminole is expected to be a top-100 pick.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The days are counting down until the 2025 NFL Draft gets underway in Green Bay, Wisconsin, next week. This is one of the most exciting points of the offseason as hundreds of new players get their introduction to the professional level.

Former Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer was one of two Seminoles to declare early for the draft. Farmer made progress in each of his four seasons in Tallahassee but never quite reached the heights of his potential.

Despite that, Farmer has arguably risen his stock since the beginning of the new year with his performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. There's a chance he could be a top-100 pick when it's all said and done next weekend.

Mock drafts are continuing to be pushed out leading up to the festivities. In a recent projection from ESPN's Mel Kiper and Field Yates, Farmer went off the board in the third round to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 82 overall.

"Farmer is disruptive, and he'd give the Seahawks more depth on the inside," Kiper wrote. "He had nine sacks over the past two seasons."

Farmer has taken top-30 pre-draft visits to the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Seahawks haven't drafted a player out of Florida State since Demarcus Christmas in 2019.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

