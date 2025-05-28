Former FSU star earns nod as one of the NFL’s most critical players
There are 100 days left until NFL fans can finally sit back, relax, and turn on their televisions to watch and settle friendly rivalries that have been going on all offseason. Soon enough, you'll be able to remind Steve at the water cooler how much your undying love for the Cowboys has given you an ulcer or how good Shedeur Sanders is gonna be on the bench with the Browns.
Either way, there were some stars and duds from last year's NFL season, and with a new crop of players entering the league, some are positioned for stardom while others may need some time to adjust to the next level.
One of those players who seems to be aiming for another year of household name status is former Florida State star Jared Verse, who is coming off a rookie season where he put the NFL on notice that he arrived.
Verse was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 after a standout season with the LA Rams. CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently ranked the 100 most important players heading into 2025, and Verse landed on his list at No. 37.
"Don't let Jared Verse's 4.5 sacks fool you," Pereles wrote. "The Defensive Rookie of the Year had a 17.1% pressure rate, fourth best in the NFL and the same as NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson. If Verse can truly become a game-wrecking presence, he lifts the entire unit."
READ MORE: Florida State joins race for nationally ranked football recruit
Rams head coach Sean McVay landed verse in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and both he and former Florida State star Braden Fiske hit the ground running in the City of Angels.
Verse led all NFL rookies last season with 18 quarterback hits, 77 total pressures, and 56 hurries. His 11 tackles for loss ranked second among rookies, while his 4.5 sacks were the fifth-highest. His 77 pressures are the fourth-most of any defensive player in the league.
Watch for Verse in the preseason when the Rams take on the Cowboys on August 9.
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok